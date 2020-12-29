Sevier County Electric continuing to restore power

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Less than 1,000 Sevier County residents remain without power following a Christmas Eve blackout that impacted more than 20,000.

According to Sevier County Electric System, there are currently 963 customers without power.

CEO Allen Robbins said all customers can expect to have their power restored by Tuesday morning. Crews planned to have power restored by Monday but reported there was more damage than they anticipated.

“We ran into some areas that have a lot of damage that we have not been able to fully access until early yesterday morning. Those areas are on the eastern part of our service territory. Pearl Valley, Richardson Cove, Henry Town area,” says Robbins.

On Thursday, severe winter weather caused a large outage across the entire county. The snowfall, rain, and heavy winds made it difficult for crews to restore power. On Saturday crews were able to restore power to more than 12,000 residents.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.