‘She was an angel on earth’: 21-year-old Pike County woman dies after battle with cancer

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kailee Peters lived a life that will not soon be forgotten.

The 21-year-old newly-wed died Sunday after her second battle with cancer, leaving behind a community full of people who want her story to keep living.

“It was a shock. Like, it still doesn’t seem real,” said Kailee’s friend Alyssa Ward. “She fought so hard from day one. I mean, she never gave up.”

Kailee’s community has been in prayer for months hoping for good news. But they said even through the pain and waiting, Kailee held her faith.

“She was an inspiration to everyone,” said Ward. “She was all about God. She knew that He was there and He was with her every step of the way.”

According to Ward, the way she lived her life created a testimony unlike any she has ever seen.

“She was an angel on earth. Truly,” said Ward. “Her memory will live on forever because of all the people that she has impacted and crossed paths with.”

In a recent video from the hospital, Kailee shared a message that is now being used in Facebook posts and on the sign of Elkhorn City Baptist Church: “Be the reason someone knows God is good.”

The quote, according to those who continue to spread it through social media, captures what Kailee’s life was all about. Now, they believe it is the best way to remember the faithful person she always was.

Ward said she hopes Peters’ family and husband Noah know how much she will always mean to the community.

“Strong faith, strong will. She knew that God was with her,” said Ward. “I hope they know that she’s with Him, she’s in His arms now, and she’s okay.”

Arrangments for Kailee are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home and can be found here.

Donations to help the family offset funeral and medical costs are being accepted in a few different ways. Anyone interested can purchase decals, the proceeds of which will go toward expenses, or send donations to Elkhorn City Baptist Church to the address below:

Elkhorn City Baptist Church ATTN: Kailee Peters P.O. Box 448 Elkhorn City, KY 41522

