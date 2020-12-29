Advertisement

Singer of ‘Downtown’ responds after song used in Nashville bombing

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The singer behind the song “Downtown’ took to social media Tuesday after her song was heard playing from an RV before the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

“I feel the need to express my shock and disbelief at the Christmas Day explosion in our beloved Music City. I love Nashville and its people. Why this violent act leaving behind it such devastation?” said Clark in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Clark asked why her song was played out of all the thousands of songs.

“Of course, the opening lyric is ‘When you’re alone and life is making you lonely you can always go Downtown.’ But millions of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song. Perhaps you can read something else into these words - depending on your state of mind. It’s possible,” said Clark.

