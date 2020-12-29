Advertisement

Special session on learning, teacher pay called for by Gov. Lee

Gov. Bill Lee has announced he was calling for a special legislative session to address education challenges that have popped up amid the coronavirus pandemic.
(WVLT News)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Lee has announced he was calling for a special legislative session to address education challenges that have popped up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee said on Tuesday that the GOP-dominant Legislature will convene at the Capitol on Jan. 19 to address a handful of legislative proposals, but he did not detail how long it will last.

Lee is asking lawmakers to take up five issues: learning, funding, accountability, literacy and teacher pay.

More details will be released by the Department of Education.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner (deceased) is identified as the Nashville bomber
FBI seeking public’s assistance after identifying Nashville bomber
The crash is currently under investigation.
Tennessee teen’s body discovered in river following crash

Latest News

Sevier County Power Outages
Power outages continue in Sevier County, prompting hotel search
Laid-off teacher wins lottery prize in North Carolina
Warm for now but the rain and storms are coming
Heavy rain and warmth on New Year’s Day
Warm for now but the rain and storms are coming
Warm for now but the rain and storms are coming