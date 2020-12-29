Advertisement

Suspect in Ky. double murder dies; death believed to be related to COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man charged in the murder of a Washington County couple has died.

Craig Pennington was being held in the Marion County Detention Center for the 2016 double murder of Crystal Warner and Bobby Jones.

Craig Pennington faces 11 charges in connection to the disappearance of Robert Jones and...
Craig Pennington faces 11 charges in connection to the disappearance of Robert Jones and Crystal Warner.(WKYT)

Officials at the detention center tell us Pennington was taken to Spring View Hospital in Lebanon on December 11 and then transferred to Norton Hospital in Louisville on December 26.

According to officials, Pennington died Monday afternoon.

We’re told Pennington’s death is believed to be related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner (deceased) is identified as the Nashville bomber
FBI seeking public’s assistance after identifying Nashville bomber
The crash is currently under investigation.
Tennessee teen’s body discovered in river following crash

Latest News

Knox County Health Department COVID-19 update
Knox County health officials say it will be ‘months’ before vaccine widely available
After a brief chase on foot, officers arrest the suspect who deputies said had multiple...
Unicoi Co. deputy injured after suspect rams into patrol car during chase
Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.
Family offers $50,000 reward in search for missing Clay County man
phone scams
FBI warns of potential vaccine scams
Tim Reese, driving force behind Thompson-Boling Arena retires after 30 years
Tim Reese, driving force behind Thompson-Boling Arena retires after 30 years