TDOT urges caution on I-40 in Roane Co. after semi rolls down embankment

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported a lane closure on Interstate 40 East in Roane County after a semi ran off the road.

The right lane of I-40 East is blocked near mile marker 341 due to the crash.

Officials said a FedEx semi ran off the road and rolled down an embankment.

TDOT reported traffic is flowing but drivers are advised to be cautious as crews work on the scene of the crash.

