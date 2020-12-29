Advertisement

Teen pilot flies across New Mexico in animal rescue effort

A 17-year-old pilot is flying animals from New Mexico shelters to areas where they may have a better chance of being adopted.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -A 17-year-old pilot is flying animals from New Mexico shelters to areas where they may have a better chance of being adopted.

KRQE reported, Cody Anderson, a pilot and student at SAMS Academy Aviation, recently helped transport nearly two dozen dogs from Las Cruces to Albuquerque.

SAMS Academy helps high school students get their piloting licenses and is partnering with nonprofit Barkhouse in Las Cruces. The academy said the effort brings animals to places where there are plenty of adopters, but not enough pets, KRQE reported.

“In our region, we have a major pet overpopulation issue,” said Koko Dean, executive director of Barkhouse. “What that means is when they go to the shelter, any animal that goes there is at risk of being possible [sic] euthanized just due to lack of space.”

The nonprofit connected with the aviation academy after their go-to pilot had an engine issue. Their collaboration transporting animals to loving homes also helps students complete their training to obtain their piloting licenses.

“We realized we have this perfect opportunity where we have students who need cross-country flight time,” said Lauren Chavez, chief flight instructor at SAMS Academy Aviation. “They have dogs that need to be transported from one city in New Mexico to another.”

KRQE reported, Anderson called transporting animals to new families “a great opportunity.”

“It was amazing to think I could change the lives of 22 other families just in one flight,” Anderson said.

