Tenn. baby born at nearly 2.5 pounds on Christmas Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) -This Christmas, a Tennessee mother received the best gift of all, the gift of life after giving birth to a 2.47-pound baby named Parker Danny Wayne Ball.

Parker’s mother, Keisha Davis, said meeting Parker was an experience like none other, WJHL reported.

“Knowing that I have a miracle baby is literally life changing,” Davis said. “You do everything in your power to make sure he’s OK and that he has everything he needs. It opens your eyes up to not take anything for granted in life and to count your blessings.”

Parker made his grand appearance when Davis had to undergo an emergency C-section due to complications. His arrival just happened to be at 1:10 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Davis said Parker has a few goals he needs to reach before returning home with her, but he remains in good hands in the NICU at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

“We actually got to come home today, but Parker has to stay in the NICU until he reaches his goals, which are him being at least 4 pounds, being able to breathe without the help and being able to eat on his own with a few other goals,” Davis said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.