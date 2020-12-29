Tennessee man accused of murdering estranged wife

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man is behind bars after allegedly murdering his estranged wife.

According to reports, the body of 29-year-old Brecka Nicole Lugo was found in a ditch near her home Monday.

Lugo was reported missing by her parents Monday morning after her two children were found in their home alone.

On Monday, dispatch received a call about a body found a few miles away from Lugo’s home in a ditch.

Authorities identified the body as Lugo’s and determined the scene indicated a homicide.

Investigators identified Lugo’s estranged husband 41-year-old Juan Lugo as the suspect. After he was taken in for questioning, Juan was charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

He is being held on $500,000 bond.

