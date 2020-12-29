Advertisement

Tennessee man accused of murdering estranged wife

Juan Lugo
Juan Lugo(Photo from Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man is behind bars after allegedly murdering his estranged wife.

According to reports, the body of 29-year-old Brecka Nicole Lugo was found in a ditch near her home Monday.

Lugo was reported missing by her parents Monday morning after her two children were found in their home alone.

On Monday, dispatch received a call about a body found a few miles away from Lugo’s home in a ditch.

Authorities identified the body as Lugo’s and determined the scene indicated a homicide.

Investigators identified Lugo’s estranged husband 41-year-old Juan Lugo as the suspect. After he was taken in for questioning, Juan was charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

He is being held on $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City Managers Office, a suspicious package was discovered in downtown...
Gatlinburg officials determine no threat following investigation into suspicious package
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner (deceased) is identified as the Nashville bomber
FBI seeking public’s assistance after identifying Nashville bomber
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Devin Damascus McGuire, 31, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to LCSO...
Suspect in custody after reportedly firing shots at officers in Loudon Co.

Latest News

James Mast, 28, and Mary Mast, 29
Parents charged after 4-year-old girl allegedly killed by neighbors while removing ‘demon’
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has identified six officers whose actions they say...
President-elect Joe Biden thanks Nashville officers in Monday remarks
Nashville bomber copycat
Driver charged after truck stopped in Tennessee
In conference play last season, Tennessee finished with nine wins and nine losses, while...
No. 7 Tennessee, No. 12 Mizzou start SEC play