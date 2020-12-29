Advertisement

Tim Reese, driving force behind Thompson-Boling Arena retires after 30 years

The man behind Thompson-Boling Arena retires.
By Rick Russo
Dec. 29, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -For 30 plus years, Tim Reese has been the driving force behind one of the most recognizable buildings on UT campus.

Thompson-Boling Arena has been on UT’s campus for more than 33 years and is one of the best multi-purpose facilities in all of sports. Reese has been there for each of those years as a manager for the building.

“33 years is kind of a blur, but the people are really what stands out you know, we just have great people around here,” said Reese.

Reese witnessed the arena open in 1987 and continued to watch it grow throughout renovations.

“There were 24,000, plus orange seats. There were not the suites there was not the center hung scoreboard. You know the institution I think has done a marvelous job of having the building evolve as time has gone, and this is where Peyton announced he was staying in a lot of head coach announcements here,” said Reese.

Reese says he’s seen many coaches come and go, but among his favorites was the ability to know and work side-by-side with the legendary Pat Summitt.

“Coach Summitt was right next door. And she said, ‘What are you doing in the office?’ And I said well Coach I just stopped in to pick up a check and she said ‘For what?’, and I said, it’s for breast cancer where she said, ‘Get over here.’ So she called me at her office, wrote me a check. Eventually, to do that, you know, there’s a lot of one off moments like that, that I’ll remember.”

Reese is more of a patron now but still will still continue to work on hand through February. Reese smooth is just the kind of legacy Reese was hoping to leave behind.

“It’s kind of been a success,” said Reese. “Those associated with the facility should have a great sense of pride and what we have done for the community.”

