Times Square confetti to include New Year’s Eve wishes from thousands of people

Times Square says people from around the world will include their wishes for the new year on pieces of confetti either digitally or in person.
Times Square to include 'Wishing Wall'
Times Square to include 'Wishing Wall'
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the clock strikes 12:00 a.m. into the New Year Friday it will include thousands of wishes from people around the world.

The ‘Wishing Wall’ presented by Planet Fitness will give people from around the world the opportunity to include their wishes for the new year on pieces of confetti that can be submitted either digitally or in person.

“Whether it’s a personal goal, a dream for the future or doing something for the very first time, these wishes are added to over a ton of confetti that floats down at midnight onto those gathered in Times Square to celebrate the new year,” said Times Square in a statement.

Times Square says to be apart of the ‘Wishing Wall,’ you can share your New Year’s wish on Twitter and Instagram using #ConfettiWish.

The deadline to submit wishes has passed, but you can get an early start on wishing for 2022.

