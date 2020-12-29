Unicoi Co. deputy injured after suspect rams into patrol car during chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was injured after a suspect rammed his patrol car during a chase overnight.

According to the sheriff’s office, the chase began just after midnight when deputies attempted to stop a driver suspected of driving under the influence.

The deputy attempted to exit his patrol car when the suspect rammed into the vehicle. The impact caused officer Buckner’s leg to be pinned between the door and the frame of the vehicle.

After the crash, the suspect continued to flee. The suspect drove through the Erwin Post Office parking lot and jumped an embankment before the vehicle stopped at the Erwin Police Department.

After a brief chase on foot, officers arrest the suspect who deputies said had multiple outstanding felony warrants out of Carter County and Washington County.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was reported as stolen out of Johnson City.

The suspect is now facing felony charges in Unicoi County and was transported to the Unicoi County Jail. The identity of the suspect has not yet been revealed.

Officer Buckner was later evaluated at a local hospital.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.