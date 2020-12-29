Advertisement

WVLT Weather Alert for dense fog this morning

Today will be the calm before the storm with plenty of sun
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of dense fog and the possibility of some freezing fog this morning. The big weather event for the end of the week continues to be all rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 40s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our clouds as well.

Areas of limited visibility until 8 a.m.
Areas of limited visibility until 8 a.m.(WVLT)

High’s on Tuesday will be near 48 in Knoxville to 46 in Crossville.

Sunsets tonight around 5:31 so the days are getting longer, but the evening will cool fast once again. We’re in the 30s by 8 p.m.

Tonight the clouds will thicken as we move into Wednesday morning where we’ll start around 33. So not as cold, but still you’ll want the jacket.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is transition day as the rain inches closer to our area as a part of that big massive storm moving across the country.

A WVLT Weather Alert Day is issued for Thursday and Friday now. Heavy rain, wind and storms are a possibility with this system. This will be a major inconvenience for NYE plans. It could also lead to some ponding on roadways and some isolated runoff issues. We’re looking for 1-2 inches of rain to fall in the time period. As of now it should stay an all rain event as the cold air just doesn’t arrive in time now.

After that we dry out for the weekend leaving sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.

WVLT Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday for periods of heavy rain.
WVLT Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday for periods of heavy rain.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
