‘I was hired to kill you:’ Knox County commissioner describes email death threats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Commissioner Charles Busler described an emailed threat that was sent to members which he said included the words, “I was hired to kill you.”

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the threats, which were received by several commissioners, but authorities could not comment on their nature due to the ongoing investigation.

KCSO officials said, “the threats are being taken seriously and are under investigation.”

Commissioner Charles Busler called the death threat a cowardly act. Busler, who represents the 7th District, said, “We can have our disagreements, doesn’t mean you have to make a threat.”

“The email said I was hired to kill you and it references the vote on when we were going to have a health board or just a health department,” said Busler. “It bothers me that it’s gotten to this point now that we’re hiding behind emails and threatening and trying to bully and try to get your own way, and it is bothersome.”

The sheriff’s office was not able to reveal how many threats were made and what specific threats were made as the incident is under active investigation. However, Commission Chair Larsen Jay did confirm that he and other commissioners received threats via email Dec. 23.

