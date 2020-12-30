Advertisement

Deputies arrest Loudon Co. man wanted on 11 felony warrants

Cody M. Chastain, 29, was arrested around 1 p.m. Tuesday after a weeks-long investigation into...
Cody M. Chastain, 29, was arrested around 1 p.m. Tuesday after a weeks-long investigation into his whereabouts, police said.(LCSO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted on 11 felony warrants across multiple counties is now behind bars.

Cody M. Chastain, 29, was arrested around 1 p.m. Tuesday after a weeks-long investigation into his whereabouts, police said.

According to LCSO, Chastain is suspected of stealing numerous vehicles and led officers on multiple high-speed chases.

“Sleep easier Loudon County, one thief is off the streets for now,” LCSO officials said.

Chastain was wanted on charges of felony theft of property, felony evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of reckless endangerment and felony sale and delivery of meth.

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

