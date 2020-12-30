Drive-thru celebration held for Knoxville couple’s 50th wedding anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple is celebrating their 50th anniversary in a new way thanks to the pandemic.

Chris and Linda Francis say they first met in 1967 while attending college.

“We met over a math problem believe it or not,” says Chris.

And three years later, he proposed to Linda. The two just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Chris Francis is a retired Southern Baptist Minister and alumnus of Young High School, UTK, and MidAmerica Seminary.

Linda Francis is a retired French teacher from Gibbs High School and alumna of Karns High School and UTK.

The two say they’ve faced tough times together, but their love always found a way.

“We put the Lord Jesus Christ in the center of our lives and his church. And making that the center really makes for a long relationship,” shared Chris.

To honor the couple, a drive-thru reception will take place on Sunday, Jan 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mount Harmony Baptist Church on Strawberry Plains Pike.

