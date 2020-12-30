Farragut man spots coyotes in his backyard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday morning, Farragut resident Paul Anderson said he noticed some unusual guests in his backyard.

“I actually just walked to the sink to get a glass of water and look out and said those don’t appear to be dogs,” says Anderson. What he saw weren’t dogs, but coyotes.

Anderson said he’s not sure how long the coyotes have been in the area, but wants those living in Farragut to be on the lookout for them.

“I just warn all the neighbors to put their cats and dogs up if they’re out here because I haven’t seen them in a while but I don’t know exactly where they ran off to,” shared Anderson.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, coyotes live all across the state and look a bit like German Shepherds, but they eat smaller animals.

If you have a repeated coyote sighting near your home, the wildlife agency suggests to never leave pets or small children unattended while outside.

It’s also a good idea to make sure coyotes don’t have easy access to food or loose garbage outside.

You can also protect your pets with something else-armor. A company called CoyoteVest offers armor to protect pets from coyote attacks.

Sadie looks so happy in her CoyoteVest pet body armor! Now she can play outside safely. #coyotevest #coyoteattack #kevlar #petsafety #petsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #pet #dog #pink Posted by CoyoteVest on Wednesday, September 6, 2017

