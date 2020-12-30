Gov. Lee calls for special legislative session to address education issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee called for a special legislative session to address education issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor wants state legislators to meet on Jan. 19 to discuss five key issues: learning loss, funding, accountability, literacy, and teacher pay.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense disruption for Tennessee’s students, educators, and districts, and the challenges they face must be addressed urgently,” Gov. Lee said. “Even before the virus hit, and despite years of improvement, too many of our state’s students were still unable to read on grade level.”

The governor’s office said it predicts an estimated 50 percent decrease in proficiency rates in third-grade reading and a 65 percent decrease in math proficiency.

Before the pandemic, only one-third of Tennessee third graders were reading on their grade level.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.