Kentucky siblings separated as children reunited after 40 years apart

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two siblings are making up for lost time after spending decades apart. Priscilla Triplett says she and her brother were separated as children, but have since reunited after more than 40 years.

“All these years I remembered because he was my brother,” Triplett said.

Triplett says their mother had a mental disability. In 1974, when Triplett was five, she went to live with her grandmother. Ricky, who’s two years younger, was put in foster care.

“All these years I thought what if he’s being abused? What if he’s not even alive?”

Triplett contacted the state looking for Ricky and had no luck. But after posting a flier on Facebook this year she found him, thanks to a private investigator. Ricky was living in Brooks, Kentucky with his adopted parents.

“The parents he has now are just awesome. They have raised him to be awesome too,” Triplett said.

At 49 years old, Ricky is doing just fine. He has autism and epilepsy. Triplett has visited her brother twice this year, but COVID-19 is keeping them apart. Now they talk by phone.

“We talk about everything. He tells me stories from long time ago,” Triplett said.

Triplett is so happy she found Ricky. She encourages others looking for a loved one to never give up.

“Never give up trying. Over 40 years now, and I’ve found him.”

