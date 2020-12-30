Advertisement

Kingsport police searching for missing 16-year-old last seen in Knoxville

Officials with the Kingsport Police Department are on the search for a missing teen last seen on Dec. 18.
Anyone with information is asked to call 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Kingsport Police Department are on the search for a missing teen last seen on Dec. 18.

According to KPD, 16-year-old Lukas Dalton was last seen in Knoxville. However, police said Dalton is from Kingsport and they believe he may have returned.

Officials said foul play is not suspected, but they are making every effort to find him.

Dalton is 6′0″ and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, gray/brown pants and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

