Knoxville Kwanzaa community goes virtual this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Felecia Outsey knew she and others wanted to continue the Kwanzaa traditions of past years, so they prepared to switch to virtual gatherings during all seven days of the event that spans from December 26 to January 1.

Organizers created kits with candles and other items to encourage people who wanted to continue the traditions at home this year. “That’s why we gave away free kits. We just wanted to show everybody love, say we’re here for you,” said Outsey.

The seven principles of Kwanzaa are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. Now a group gathers via Zoom and Facebook each night of Kwanzaa to light the candles that represent these principles.

“It is my belief that Kwanzaa gifts us with the tools that we need as African Americans to basically understand the power that we have to move forward together,” said Outsey.

Mother Tanika Harper continues the tradition for her daughter through the virtual connections this year, wanting to teach her values. “She realizes the importance of community and doing things collectively. And not forgetting those who have gone before you.”

Harper is grateful for the community adapting to an online way of continuing Kwanzaa, “I’ve really enjoyed celebrating, although it has been virtual, I feel like we’ve really been able to connect with people who may not otherwise have been able to commune in person.”

Outsey said, “Let’s remember who we are, where we came from so that we can get to where we’re going.”

Kwanzaa builds on African harvest celebrations and was begun in the United States in 1966 by Professor Maulana Karenga.

