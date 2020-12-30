Knoxville memorial honors COVID-19 victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs honored COVID-19 victims with a new memorial unveiled in Knoxville Wednesday.

The memorial includes a white flag for each of the 315 people who have died of COVID-19 in Knox County and an empty chair to symbolize the empty seat at the table that many families have been forced to confront due to the virus.

”We have lost 315 people in less than ten months. 143 of these deaths have been reported in December alone. That’s more than half of all COVID-19 deaths reported in Knox County in just the past four weeks,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon. “This virus knows no boundaries. It does not care about politics. It does not care about race or age. COVID-19 has devastated lives and shined a light on vulnerabilities across our community, but we are resilient. We have found new ways to do things, and new ways to come together.”

The mayors placed a wreath on the empty chair to show solidarity with families who are suffering due to the pandemic and added white flags to represent the deaths reported Wednesday morning.

“These victims are not just numbers,” said Mayor Kincannon. “They are fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, aunts and uncles, husbands and wives. Their families have been profoundly impacted by COVID-19 and there is a void that can never be replaced.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs echoed Kincannon’s sentiment about seeing the victims as more than just data points and urged the community to come together to stop the virus from spreading.

“The pandemic has affected all of us in one way or another. Sadly we are currently living in a world that is riddled with pain, suffering, conflict and battling divisiveness. But today we put all that aside to remember those who have lost their lives to COVID-19. To mourn and honor them, and to show our support to those who are still here fighting the virus in a number of ways,” said Jacobs. “While there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel, like Mayor Kincannon I recognize that the pandemic is not over... I encourage everyone to continue to practice the five core actions: Wash your hands, clean commonly used surfaces, keep physical distance, please stay home if you’re sick and wear a mask when appropriate. Doing these things is the best way to protect as many lives as we can.”

Michael Rodgers from Knoxville Opera concluded the ceremony by singing “Amazing Grace.”

Officials said the memorial will continue to be updated with flags to represent each COVID-19 death reported in Knox County.

