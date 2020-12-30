Advertisement

MEDIC Regional Blood Center in critical need of donations

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center said they are critically in need of O Positive, O Negative, A Positive and A Negative donations.

The center said they have seen a recent increase in demand for blood, but do not have the donors needed to fulfill inventory needs.

Individuals who donate this week will receive a special edition MEDIC Gift, $10 E-gift card, a $5 Salsarita’s coupon, and a Texas Roadhouse Appetizer coupon.

MEDIC requires all donors to wear a mask or face covering. MEDIC is now allowing walk-ins for blood donors. Appointments are required for Platelet and COVID Convalescent Plasma donations and can be made online.

Individuals interested in donating can visit any of the following locations:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main Street

