More mild days but downpours kick off 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a windy day and that’s super-charging a warming trend. Many are in the 60s!

Rain is here for some, but not all, on New Year’s Eve. Right around midnight, we’ll start a WVLT Weather Alert into the start of 2021.

The start of the coming weekend is shaping up to be nice!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are just starting to move in. Rain is still far to the west as the wind howls. The winds will fade by around 10 p.m. as the ‘stationary boundary’ slowly slides east. It brings late night rain to Monticello, Stearns, and maybe Fentress County, but that should be about it.

In the morning, rain moves closer to Crossville and LaFollette but should hang in that vicinity through much of the morning. The point is, if you’re closer to Knoxville or southeast of the city, the daytime rain chances Thursday are quite small.

That first wave of rain blows through in the early afternoon, and we’re still mild in the valley, mountains, and foothills. Those on the plateau will only be in the 40s to near 50. Knoxville, meanwhile, should be just shy of 60° yet again!

The WVLT Weather Alert gets started late Thursday night, but the midnight forecast is looking more and more like a dry window.

Stormy weather is here closer to 3:00 a.m. Friday for much of the region. This second storm could also bring thunderstorms in the pre-dawn hours of Friday. The weather alert continues until 4:00 p.m. Friday as on-and-off rain piles up. Most end up with half an inch to an inch of rain. While that’s down from earlier forecasts, it’s still bound to cause some inconvenience.

Scattered rain to soggy New Year's Eve night to New Year's Day morning, then scattered storms. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Following the rain, Saturday is a pretty nice day! There’s a good amount of sun and temps should be nearly 15° above average. There’s a small storm Sunday but most stay dry.

We’re full of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, as, after Friday, it’s a mild stretch in early 2021.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

