Nashville bomber’s girlfriend told officials he was building bombs last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials were reportedly warned Anthony Warner was making bombs in his RV more than a year before the Christmas morning bombing in downtown Nashville, according to a report.

WTVF reported the tip came from Warner’s distraught girlfriend in August 2019.

According to the Metro Nashville Police report, on August 21, 2019 officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Bakertown Road on reports of a woman trying to kill herself.

Upon arrival, officers were in contact with Warner’s girlfriend who made a statement to police that “Warner was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence.”

According to the report, an attorney who was also there and represented both the woman and Warner - told police that Warner “frequently talks about the military and bomb making.”

The attorney stated he believes “Warner knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb.”

It states “Police observed that there was an RV trailer in the backyard but the yard was fenced off and police could not see inside the RV.”

Police noted there were several security cameras wired to an alarm sign on the door.

The report states, “Police attempted several times but could not get the suspect to open the door and police did not have contact with him.”

WTVF reported officers notified supervisors and detectives about the tip on Warner, but it’s unclear if detectives ever followed up with Warner’s girlfriend, who was not in a good mental state or asked for a search warrant.

On August 22, 2019, the narrative from the report and Warner’s identifying information were reportedly sent to the FBI to check their databases and also determine whether Warner had any prior military connections.

Later in the day on August 22, 2019, the FBI reported back that they checked their holdings and found no records on Warner at all. On August 28, 2019, the FBI reported that Department of Defense checks on Warner were all negative.

