Advertisement

Nashville officers ‘did everything they legally could’ after tip Anthony Warner was making bombs, MNPD Chief says

Metro Nashville Police Chief says his officers did everything they legally could to follow up on a tip about the Nashville bomber in 2019
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said his officers did everything they legally could to follow up on a tip that Anthony Warner was making a bomb in 2019.

Drake said investigators found no physical evidence such as a smell of bomb-making materials when they responded to the home of Anthony Warner when his girlfriend called police.

Officers were in contact with Warner’s girlfriend who made a statement to police that “Warner was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence.”

According to the report, an attorney who was also there and represented both the woman and Warner - told police that Warner “frequently talks about the military and bomb-making.”

Officers reportedly returned to the home for over a week and spoke to neighbors but were unable to gather sufficient evidence to obtain a search warrant.

Drake said records show Warner had no criminal history save for one marijuana charge from the 1970s which led investigators to believe he was not violent.

Drake said he spoke with Nashville Mayor John Cooper about the Metro Nashville Police response to the tip. They decided to make a change to prevent a similar incident in the future by adding an MNPD officer to the joint terrorism task force led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week
Investigators search for motive in Nashville bombing
Nashville bomber deeded home to former UT student
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
James Mast, 28, and Mary Mast, 29
Parents charged after 4-year-old girl allegedly killed by neighbors while removing ‘demon’

Latest News

ASTRO Collection
VFL Josh Dobbs unveils new ASTRO Collection
Titans helmet decal
Titans to honor Nashville, first responders with helmet decal
FBI and ATF special agents and personnel processed evidence at the scene of the Nashville bomb...
“Oh my God, I think it’s an explosion,” Nashville bombing 911 calls capture panic as building collapses
VFL discusses his new Astro Collection with WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo
VFL Joshua Dobbs