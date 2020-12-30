Nashville officers ‘did everything they legally could’ after tip Anthony Warner was making bombs, MNPD Chief says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said his officers did everything they legally could to follow up on a tip that Anthony Warner was making a bomb in 2019.

Drake said investigators found no physical evidence such as a smell of bomb-making materials when they responded to the home of Anthony Warner when his girlfriend called police.

Officers were in contact with Warner’s girlfriend who made a statement to police that “Warner was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence.”

According to the report, an attorney who was also there and represented both the woman and Warner - told police that Warner “frequently talks about the military and bomb-making.”

Officers reportedly returned to the home for over a week and spoke to neighbors but were unable to gather sufficient evidence to obtain a search warrant.

Drake said records show Warner had no criminal history save for one marijuana charge from the 1970s which led investigators to believe he was not violent.

Drake said he spoke with Nashville Mayor John Cooper about the Metro Nashville Police response to the tip. They decided to make a change to prevent a similar incident in the future by adding an MNPD officer to the joint terrorism task force led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

