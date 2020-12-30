New food truck park open in Farragut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville now has a new option for outdoor dining.

A new food truck park called 35 North opened on Kingston Pike Tuesday. According to the location’s website, opening day food trucks included Penne for Your Thoughts, Big O’s BBQ and Blackie Chans.

The venue has an outdoor dining area featuring a fireplace as well as an indoor bar where patrons can enjoy a drink and a bite to eat.

35 North is located at 11321 Kingston Pike and will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with last call at 9:30 p.m. due to the county’s alcohol curfew.

You can view the full food truck schedule on the location’s website and follow their Facebook page for the latest updates.

