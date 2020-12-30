“Oh my God, I think it’s an explosion,” Nashville bombing 911 calls capture panic as building collapses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Panic and fear were recorded when witnesses called 911 before and after the Christmas day bombing, orchestrated by Anthony Warner, which rocked the downtown Nashville area.

The early-morning explosion destroyed multiple buildings in downtown Nashville and injured three people. Warner, 63, died in the blast.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF obtained six 911 calls from witnesses that were made moments before and after the bomb exploded.

Records showed that the first call was made at 5:26 a.m. when a man called 911 from Second Avenue N. to report three rounds of gunshots. Police initially responded to the scene for the gunfire, and then encountered an RV, which was playing the song “Downtown” by Petula Clark as well as a countdown warning people to evacuate beginning at 15 minutes. Two other calls came into 911, both reporting gunfire.

At 6:29 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that her entire building at 160 Second Avenue N. had collapsed. “My entire building just fell down and is collapsing,” she told dispatch. “I don’t know what’s going on.” She then said, “Oh my God, I think it’s an explosion.”

The sixth call obtained by WTVF came from a man who also called at 6:29 a.m. He told 911 that the explosion shook all the windows of his Second Avenue apartment building. When dispatch confirmed that they had already received several calls about an explosion, the man said, “Oh my God, that’s terrifying. That looks like something is on fire still.”

Investigators did not immediately comment on a possible motive for the bombing, but said there were signs of trouble before the explosion. More than a year before the bombing, officers visited his home after his girlfriend told police that he was building bombs in an RV trailer at his residence.

Then, a month before the blast, he gave away his car and deeded his home to a former University of Tennessee student.

