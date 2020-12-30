Advertisement

Power outages continue in Sevier County, prompting hotel search

It’s been 6 days of what neighbors there say has been chaos during one of the most cheerful times of the year.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:03 PM EST
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Sevierville, hundreds of people are still without heat and electricity following the snowstorm on Christmas Eve.

It’s been six days of what neighbors there say has been chaos during one of the most cheerful times of the year. Kattie Whitley and her daughter Amber were out taking pictures of the snow. They didn’t think that something so beautiful had the power to take down a tree and hit a power pole at her parent’s house.

Her parents Ron and Suzie Felker were left stranded in the cold.

“I said we can’t do this again. It was going down to 18 [degrees] and I barely had enough service on my phone to call Kattie to help please help,” said Suzie.

Ron is paralyzed and recovering from prostate cancer and Suzie uses a wheelchair to get around. Kattie says she worries about them a lot.

Family and neighbors helped them out of the home, but they need a place to stay. They saw on Facebook the owner of the Quality Inn in Kodak, Sean Patel, is offering people displaced from the snow a place to stay for what it costs him to keep the lights on and the water running.

“He assured us $55 a night and he’s been the sweetest guy we’ve ever seen. He brought them food this morning because they do continental breakfast and he said sure, just call me up, and ill bring it to them,” said Kattie.

With their Christmas presents still in the corner, they’re feeling blessed with the support they’ve received- including two nights paid for by Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries.

