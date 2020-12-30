Advertisement

Prisoner accused of harassing widow of man he murdered

Wise has now been charged with mail stalking. If convicted of the charge, Wise faces up to five...
Wise has now been charged with mail stalking. If convicted of the charge, Wise faces up to five years in federal prison.(U.S. Attorney’s Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee prisoner was accused in a criminal complaint of sending harassing letters to the widow of the man he murdered.

Hank Wise sent numerous communications over several years to his victim’s wife, according to the complaint unsealed on Tuesday.

They included holiday cards in which Wise professed his love for the woman and told her that he thinks about her every day, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville.

Wise is serving a 23-year sentence for shooting and killing a man identified in the complaint as “B.G.” in front of his wife in Nashville in 2009.

Wise has now been charged with mail stalking. If convicted of the charge, Wise faces up to five years in federal prison.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators search for motive in Nashville bombing
Nashville bomber deeded home to former UT student
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
James Mast, 28, and Mary Mast, 29
Parents charged after 4-year-old girl allegedly killed by neighbors while removing ‘demon’
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
TBI releases suspect arrest records in Nashville bombing

Latest News

Cody M. Chastain, 29, was arrested around 1 p.m. Tuesday after a weeks-long investigation into...
Deputies arrest Loudon Co. man wanted on 11 felony warrants
Your forecast
Warming ahead of New Year rain and storms
Kentucky mother pleads not guilty to killing infant son
Two coyotes laying down in the backyard of Paul Anderson's Farragut home
Farragut man spots coyotes in his backyard