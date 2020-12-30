Social gathering limits, restaurant capacity up for review in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health meets Wednesday night, December 30, to review multiple regulations, including Knox County’s social gathering limits and restaurant capacity limitations.

The board of health passed a social gathering limitation regulation at the beginning of the month.

The regulation is targeted at specific circumstances. It applies to:

People 12 and older who are not a part of the same household

Gatherings held in a 360-square-feet space, especially within 30 feet of an establishment that serves alcohol onsite

The meeting comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations reach a record high in the county and experts expect to see another major surge in cases in January.

