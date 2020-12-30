Social gathering limits, restaurant capacity up for review in Knox County
The Knox County Board of Health meets Wednesday night, December 30, to review multiple regulations, including Knox County’s social gathering limits and restaurant capacity limitations.
The board of health passed a social gathering limitation regulation at the beginning of the month.
The regulation is targeted at specific circumstances. It applies to:
- People 12 and older who are not a part of the same household
- Gatherings held in a 360-square-feet space, especially within 30 feet of an establishment that serves alcohol onsite
The meeting comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations reach a record high in the county and experts expect to see another major surge in cases in January.
