Staff shocked by $1,000 tip at North Carolina restaurant

(WVLT/WFMY) - A North Carolina restaurant took to Facebook to thank a “Holiday Angel” who left a $1,000 tip on their bill.

WFMY reports that Davie Tavern workers were shocked at the surprise.

“A Great Big Thank You to one of our Many Supportive Customers who left this fabulous surprise for our Staff today. We have the best, loyal, supportive and wonderful guests that come in each day and make this locally owned restaurant successful. We so appreciate you all and thanks again to our Holiday Angel that left this very generous tip today!!! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all!” The restaurant posted.

According to WFMY, the six staffers who were working at the restaurant that night will share the tip.

