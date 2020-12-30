Advertisement

Staff shocked by $1,000 tip at North Carolina restaurant

It was a holiday gift for some employees at a restaurant in North Carolina.
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/WFMY) - A North Carolina restaurant took to Facebook to thank a “Holiday Angel” who left a $1,000 tip on their bill.

WFMY reports that Davie Tavern workers were shocked at the surprise.

“A Great Big Thank You to one of our Many Supportive Customers who left this fabulous surprise for our Staff today. We have the best, loyal, supportive and wonderful guests that come in each day and make this locally owned restaurant successful. We so appreciate you all and thanks again to our Holiday Angel that left this very generous tip today!!! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all!” The restaurant posted.

According to WFMY, the six staffers who were working at the restaurant that night will share the tip.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week
Investigators search for motive in Nashville bombing
Nashville bomber deeded home to former UT student
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber’s girlfriend told officials he was building bombs last year

Latest News

Universal Orlando reaches capacity 10 minutes after opening
Your forecast
More mild days but downpours kick off 2021
Social gathering limits, restaurant capacity up for review in Knox County
Metro Nashville Police Cheif John Drake
Nashville officers ‘did everything they legally could’ after tip Anthony Warner was making bombs, MNPD Chief says