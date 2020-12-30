Advertisement

Teachers to receive COVID-19 vaccine sooner in new TDH vaccine plan

Healthcare workers who work in outpatient settings will receive vaccines in the second subsection of Phase 1a along with pharmacists, oral health providers and funeral home employees.(WBKO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health updated its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

Tennessee is currently in Phase 1a of the vaccination plan. The first subsection of this phase provides vaccines “for in-patient health care providers, first responders with direct exposure to the public and staff members and residents of long-term care facilities,” according to a release from TDH.

Healthcare workers who work in outpatient settings will receive vaccines in the second subsection of Phase 1a along with pharmacists, oral health providers and funeral home employees. This phase is expected to happen in January 2021.

Teachers, first responders, high-risk individuals 16 years-old or older and critical infrastructure workers will be next in line to receive the vaccine. TDH expects this phase to happen in February/March 2021.

The Tennessee Department of Health updated its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan(TDH)

Phase 2 of the vaccination plan will begin with social services workers, commercial agricultural employees, commercial food production employees, public transit workers and corrections staff.

Utility workers and grocery workers will be a part of Phase 3 vaccinations.

On Wednesday, the department said the state will begin age-based vaccinations in ten-year age brackets. The bracket will begin with individuals 75 and older.

The age-based phases will be determined by supply and uptake in each county.

For a full rundown of the Vaccination Plan, click here.

