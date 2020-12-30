THP searching for vehicle involved in fatal Knoxville hit-and-run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials have asked for the public’s help in the search for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

According to THP, the crash happened on Dec. 24 on East Emory Road at the Knox County Public Library, Halls Branch. THP troopers were dispatched to the crash around 7:18 p.m. Officials said a pedestrian was killed as a result of the crash.

Investigators said surveillance video showed a slate color 2011-2016 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck at the scene. The vehicle had stock aluminum wheels and front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the THP Knoxville District Regional Dispatch Center at 865-544-3380.

UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol releases vehicle of interest photo in the Knox County Fatal Pedestrian hit and run crash investigation. @THPKnoxville @TNDeptofSafety @THP_Colonel pic.twitter.com/PFrYGxRyAI — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) December 30, 2020

