Advertisement

Ticketmaster to pay $10 million fine over hacking charges

In this May 11, 2009, file photo, Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office...
In this May 11, 2009, file photo, Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office in San Jose, Calif. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a federal judge in New York signed off on a deal that will allow Ticketmaster to pay a $10 million fine to escape prosecution over criminal charges accusing the company of hacking into the computer system of a startup rival.(AP/Paul Sakuma)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ticketmaster agreed on Wednesday to pay a $10 million fine to escape prosecution over criminal charges accusing the company of hacking into the computer system of a startup rival.

A judge signed off on the deal in federal court in New York City. The concert ticket seller for big-name acts had been facing multiple charges of conspiracy to commit hacking and wire fraud targeting a Brooklyn-based company called Songkick.

Ticketmaster said in a statement on Wednesday that the conduct involved only two employees who were fired in 2017.

Prosecutors alleged that Ticketmaster had sought to infiltrate systems created by Songkick for artists seeking to sell seats in advance of general ticket sales. They said the goal was to dissuade Songkick’s clients from working with the company.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week
Investigators search for motive in Nashville bombing
Nashville bomber deeded home to former UT student
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
James Mast, 28, and Mary Mast, 29
Parents charged after 4-year-old girl allegedly killed by neighbors while removing ‘demon’

Latest News

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census Bureau to miss deadline for divvying up congressional seats
Metro Nashville Police Cheif John Drake
Nashville officers ‘did everything they legally could’ after tip Anthony Warner was making bombs, MNPD Chief says
ASTRO Collection
VFL Josh Dobbs unveils new ASTRO Collection
Titans helmet decal
Titans to honor Nashville, first responders with helmet decal
FBI and ATF special agents and personnel processed evidence at the scene of the Nashville bomb...
“Oh my God, I think it’s an explosion,” Nashville bombing 911 calls capture panic as building collapses