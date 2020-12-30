Titans to honor Nashville, first responders with helmet decal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Titans will pay tribute to the first responders while also showing love to the city of Nashville on Sunday.

The team announced plans to wear helmet decals to honor the resilience of Music City in the aftermath of the Christmas Day bombing in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

#Titans to honor Nashville, first responders of Christmas Day bombing with 615 helmet decals



We're also joining our player-led efforts and contributing to the @visitmusiccity Fund pic.twitter.com/NNYFPNjYPR — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 30, 2020

The decal will feature the text “615 Strong,” a reference to the city’s area code, with the “6” colored in Titans light blue in honor of the six first responders who successfully evacuated the area prior to the explosion.

The names of the Nashville Metro Police officers who were quickly on the scene: Brenna Hosey, Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells and Sergeant Timothy Miller.

The organization has also joined the player-led effort started by Titans LB Will Compton with a donation to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.’s Music City, Inc. relief fund, which will assist businesses, residents and employees impacted by the bombing. The fund will provide immediate relief to those affected in the form of Visa gift cards.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game against the Texans is set for 4:25 p.m.

