Trey Smith named second-team All-American by FWAA

Smith is Tennessee's first All-America recipient since Derek Barnett was named to the FWAA's Second Team in 2016
Vol senior set for final game at Neyland Stadium
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee senior offensive guard Trey Smith earned a spot on the Football Writers Association of America All-America Team, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Smith was of five offensive linemen nationally named to the second team. He joined Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson and Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green as the only Southeastern Conference offensive linemen selected to the first or second team.

Smith is Tennessee’s first All-America recipient since Derek Barnett was named to the FWAA’s Second Team in 2016. Smith is also the first Volunteer offensive lineman to be tabbed a first- or second-team All-American by any outlet since Anthony Parker in 2007 (Associated Press Second Team).

Smith started all 10 games at left guard in 2020, logging 664 snaps and allowing only one sack. For his career, Smith started 41 of the 42 games he played in, including 22 consecutive starts. He tallied over 2,500 offensive snaps in his four years and allowed only one sack in his final two seasons.

The All-America honor is another accolade to a distinguished list of awards during the Jackson, Tennessee, native’s career. Smith captured the 2020 Fritz Pollard Trophy and the 2019 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, while earning multiple All-SEC First-Team and SEC Community Service Team honors. Earlier this month, Smith completed his undergraduate degree in recreation and sports management and accepted an invitation to the 2021 Senior Bowl.

