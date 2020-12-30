Advertisement

Universal Orlando reaches capacity 10 minutes after opening

Dec. 30, 2020
ORLANDO, Fla. (WVLT) — If you are planning to head to Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure, you’d better come with a backup plan, according to WTSP.

The theme park reached its capacity for the fourth day in a row. On Wednesday, it reached its capacity within 10 minutes of opening.

The park anticipated reopening, but as of 5:30 Wednesday afternoon, it had yet to announce any new updates.

Universal Orlando guests can check for updates by calling the capacity hotline at 407-817-8317.

