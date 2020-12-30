VFL Josh Dobbs unveils new ASTRO Collection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL Joshua Dobbs and his Pittsburgh Steelers are getting ready for another playoff run, but the quarterback has also been busy off the field of play. Dobbs has developed his own line of ball caps sporting his trademark ASTRO logo, something Josh says he’s been working on for quite some time, “So, I’ve actually been working on it for about a year now. I started it when i was in Florida (Jacksonville) in my last year there wanting to create a cool brand that I could wear and my friends and followers could wear and also connect me to my roots. Tennessee kind of coined the ASTRO-Dobbs nickname and I’ve started with hats.”

It’s amazing where your career path can lead to and the different things that you can get involved with. Certainly that’s been the case for Dobbs who received a degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Tennessee. Dobbs says, ” it’s been amazing for me to be around the industry to learn and then of course to make my passions come to life.”

As far as wins and losses, It’s been a tough year year and given the pandemic, a difficult one as well for Dobbs alma mater. About Tennessee football Josh added, “I think back to my college days and adding the stress of living in a pandemic, it’s definitely difficult on any student athlete. It’s a learning experience for everyone. They’ll be able to take their battle wounds, learn from their losses and build on their wins and hopefully have a successful year next year.”

Dobbs says he hopes to expand his new ASTRO Collection to include sweatshirts and more. However, you can order a hat right now for that special Vol or Steelers fan by logging on to astromerchpro.com.

