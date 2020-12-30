Warming ahead of New Year rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures continue to tick up to well above average, but soon we add in rain again. The front coming in for New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day brings bands of rain, more wind, and isolated stronger storms by Friday afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with cold air sinking into the Valley, so freezing with some frost in the lower elevations. Warmer air surrounds the Valley this morning, and we will all share as the day goes on.

It’s a partly cloudy day, but more clouds at times as they increase this afternoon to evening. We’ll warm to around 60 degrees, with a light breeze.

Tonight is cloudy for all, with a few showers. More rain reaches the Plateau to the Tennessee, County lines, especially Scott, Morgan, Cumberland, Fentress, Wayne, and McCreary Counties by Thursday morning. The low will be around 44 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rainy at times New Year's Eve to New Year's Day (WVLT)

Scattered showers move from southwest to northeast throughout New Year’s Eve. We’re looking at batches early, then spotty in the afternoon, but back to scattered rain for the evening. This is when we start our WVLT Weather Alert, with batches of rain causing slick roads on New Year’s Eve night. The warm-up means we’re around 50 degrees at midnight, and even warming to the mid 50s by Friday morning.

Friday will be top out around 66 degrees, but that’s fuel for some storms. We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area early Friday morning in rain. Then warm even more, and see some scattered storms develop. An isolated stronger storm is possible Friday midday to early afternoon, especially along the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. Our WVLT Weather Alert ends at 5 p.m. after these storms calm down.

Saturday comes with mild temperatures, and a high around 60 degrees with scattered leftover clouds. The cooler air moves back in Sunday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on our local forecast!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

