Fake hazardous device prompts evacuation of Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WZTV) - Just days after a bomb exploded in downtown Nashville, an area neighborhood was evacuated after a man was found trespassing a home with a hoax hazardous device Thursday, WZTV reported.

According to Metro Nashville Police, 52-year-old Raul Ramos was arrested and charged with possession of a hoax hazardous device after he reportedly trespassed at a home on Glenpark Drive in South Nashville.

The victims living in the home told police Ramos was walking around the side of the house carrying oxygen tanks and a small blue cooler. When confronted by the victims, Ramos reportedly ran off, but was caught and held until police arrived, WZTV reported.

Police say the trespassing was related to an ongoing dispute.

Police evacuated the area due to the items involved in the incident. Officers later determined the items were not explosives but were consistent with a live or hoax device.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.