Federal court upholds new trial request for Pilot executives

By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three Pilot executives accused in a wire and mail fraud conspiracy investigation will receive new trials after a federal appellate court denied a petition for a rehearing.

Convictions for Mark Hazelwood, Scott Wombold, Heather Jones were overturned in October after a judge ruled evidence shown in the trial to be inadmissible.

According to court documents, the release of recordings of Hazelwood using “deeply offensive racist and misogynistic language,” was in violation of the Rules of Evidence making them inadmissible in court because of the risk of unfair prejudice.

Government prosecutors argued the tapes were relevant because “if the defendant was reckless enough to use language that could risk public outrage against the company, he was a “bad businessman,” and as a bad businessman, he was also reckless enough to commit fraud.”

Convictions for all three executives involved were reversed due to the decision.

Hazelwood spoke to WVLT News Anchor Ted Hall while serving time on house arrest due to the previous conviction. He has since been released.

A new trial date for Hazelwood, Wombold and Jones has not yet been set.

