Heavy rain, gusty storms ring in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few showers will put a bow on the last evening of 2020, but a line of heavier rain will rush in just before sunrise Friday. The WVLT Weather Alert is primarily for the threat of heavy rainfall and ponding on the roads, but gusty winds and isolated stronger storms are also possible.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A stalled front over our area means a wide range in temperatures from northwest to southeast. We’ve made it into the lower 60s for the Foothills while the Valley is slightly cooler in the mid and upper 50s. However, the Cumberland Plateau has dipped into the upper 30s and lower 40s behind the front.

If you have New Year’s Eve plans, showers are spotty up until the clock strikes midnight. It will only be around 50 degrees!

Rain chances increase quickly after the early morning hours, officially starting our WVLT Weather Alert.

LOOKING AHEAD

This much rain can lead to ponding and some runoff issues. (WVLT)

What you need to know for Friday's alert. (WVLT)

We have an 80% coverage of our area in rain tonight into Friday morning. Bands of moderate to heavy rain and an isolated stronger storm is possible. The coverage slowly backs off by lunch time Friday, with scattered storms lingering through the afternoon hours. By 4 o’clock, the WVLT Weather Alert can officially end. The wind gusts increase to 30+ mph at times before slowly decreasing Friday evening to Friday night.

Warm air and moisture is surging in ahead of this front. That means after Friday morning starts off around 50 degrees, we’ll warm to around 66 degrees by the early afternoon. That night only drops into the upper 40s, but a few spotty showers are still possible.

Saturday is nice and mild, as the winds back off, clouds part at times, and we top out near 60 degrees.

Scattered showers move in again Saturday night, as the colder air moves further south behind it. We’ll only warm to around 48 degrees Sunday, or back to “normal”.

The next work week starts off with sunshine and highs in the 50s. Our next chances for rain holds off until late next Thursday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on our local forecast!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.