James Richardson, soldier in Merrill’s Marauders, dies at 99

Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man who was one of the last surviving members of the World War II jungle fighting unit known as Merrill’s Marauders has died at age 99.

James Eubaun Richardson of Jacksboro was among just nine Marauders still living this year when Congress approved the unit to receive its highest honor: the Congressional Gold Medal. Daughter Judy Robinson said Richardson died Sunday at a hospital.

The Marauders deployed nearly 3,000 soldiers in 1944 on a secret mission behind enemy lines in Japanese occupied Burma. Barely 200 remained in the fight when their mission was completed. Richardson was awarded a dozen medals including the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

