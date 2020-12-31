Man accused of murdering Tennessee mom of five captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — A man accused of murdering a Tennessee mother of five and going on the run was arrested hundreds of miles away from Memphis.

WREG reported that the suspect, Timmie Cooperwood, was tracked to a home in Minnesota and was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals. Officials said he murdered Shandka Harvell in early October.

Warrants for first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony had been issued for Cooperwood in connection to the incident.

The victim’s family told WREG she was alone with her children inside her home when her ex-boyfriend got inside the home through a bathroom window. Her children, ages five to 11, were nearby when she was killed and were the ones to call for help.

