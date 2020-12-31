NC homeowner charged for shooting at teens accused of breaking into home for drugs

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/WVLT) - A North Carolina man was arrested Tuesday after officials said he shot at teenagers who were driving away after being accused of breaking into a home where they were looking to buy drugs from another teen.

WBTV reported that the incident occurred December 26 at a home on Gravel Hill Court. Deputies said three people forced their way into the home occupied by a 17-year-old and his parents. The teenagers, two 18 and one 17, reportedly confronted the other teen and demanded money and other property.

Investigators said the parents chased the teens out of the home and into a vehicle parked in the driveway. Then the father, Christopher Jarvis, fired shots into the vehicle.

Jarvis was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Officials found the teenage suspects around 1 a.m. Dec. 27. Zachariah Canterbury, 18, was charged with common law robbery and first-degree burglary. His bond was set at $100,000. Christopher Dalton Whorley, 18, was also charged with common law robbery and first-degree burglary, and his bond was set at $100,000.

WBTV reported that a juvenile petition was being sent for charges on the 17-year-olds involved. The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.