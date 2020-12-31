Advertisement

New Year’s Eve storms, possible tornadoes expected in South

Severe weather is expected across the South on New Year's Eve.
Severe weather is expected across the South on New Year's Eve.(Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Severe storms capable of spinning up tornadoes are expected across the Deep South.

Forecasters say the storms are expected to strike the region on Thursday — New Year’s Eve.

The national Storm Prediction Center says the area most at risk of severe weather on Thursday includes parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

The region at enhanced risk of severe weather includes more than 4 million people and the metropolitan areas of New Orleans; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Beaumont, Texas.

“Tornadoes along with damaging wind gusts and large hail are all potential threats,” according to the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Forecasters say the risk of severe weather will later spread into Alabama and parts of the Florida Panhandle.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week
Sevier County Power Outages
Power outages continue in Sevier County, prompting hotel search
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Video from a porch camera shows a drive-by shooting on Moses Avenue in Knoxville
Video captures speeding car, rapid gunfire in North Knoxville shooting
Investigators search for motive in Nashville bombing
Nashville bomber deeded home to former UT student

Latest News

What you need to know for Friday's alert.
Showers to downpours to start the new year
James Richardson, soldier in Merrill’s Marauders, dies at 99
No one will be allowed near Times Square to watch the ball drop in person on New Year's Eve....
2020 finally ending, but New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Claims for jobless benefits fall to 787,000, down 19,000
Pope Francis will not lead New Year’s ceremonies due to sciatica.
Back pain causes pope to skip Vatican New Year’s ceremonies