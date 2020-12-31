Advertisement

Pets rescued after going missing in Nashville bombing

Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two pets were recovered after their owners were not able to find them following the bombing that occurred in Nashville on Christmas Day.

Downtown Nashville was bombed Christmas morning, destroying multiple buildings and leaving three people injured. It also left two people without their beloved cats.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, two cats, one named Molly and the other named Martin, were found.

The Urban Search and Rescue team said Molly was found under covers on her owner’s bed, while Martin was found on top of a closet in his owner’s apartment. Both apartments were in the blast zone.

Police said the pets were reunited with their owners.

