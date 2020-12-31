Advertisement

Rogersville man charged after 25-year-old murdered

Officials in Hawkins County said a man was charged after a 25-year-old was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Wednesday evening.
Hawkins County Sheriff's Office
Hawkins County Sheriff's Office(HCSO)
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Officials in Hawkins County said a man was charged after a 25-year-old was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Wednesday evening.

WJHL reported that deputies responded to a home on Burem Road around 6:24 p.m. where they found the victim, Jordan Pilcher, dead. Pilcher was found in a bedroom of the home with a gunshot wound.

Officials arrested Nathan Lane, 35 of Rogersville, and charged him with second-degree murder. Two others were at the home, too, but were not charged.

Lane is being held without bond in the Hawkins County Jail.

