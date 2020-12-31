Showers to downpours to start the new year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and showers kick off Thursday, but a line of heavier rain will arrive late tonight to early Friday. The WVLT Weather Alert is focused on the rainfall potential, which can cause ponding and runoff issues, plus we’ll have gusty winds and isolated stronger storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is cloudy, with rain clipping the Plateau to Southeastern Kentucky. Scattered showers are reaching off that line into our area.

Temperatures are starting the day in the low 40s at the coolest, with a lot of variation between clouds and rain.

Clouds and scattered showers linger today, and even become more isolated through the afternoon to the evening hours. We’re warming to around 57 degrees in the Valley, but the forecast where you live varies greatly because of the nearby front. (Watch a custom video on the forecast for every county in our area in the WVLT Weather app!)

If you have New Year’s Eve plans, showers are spotty up to and through the midnight hour. It will only be around 50 degrees!

Rain chances increase quickly after midnight, to start our WVLT Weather Alert

LOOKING AHEAD

This much rain can lead to ponding and some runoff issues. (WVLT)

What you need to know for Friday's alert. (WVLT)

We have an 80% coverage of our area in rain tonight into Friday morning. We have bands of moderate to heavy rain, plus an isolated stronger storm is possible. The coverage slowly backs off tomorrow, lingering scattered storms through the afternoon hours. The WVLT Weather Alert can wrap up around 4 p.m. The wind gusts increase to 30+ mph at times, and will slowly decrease Friday evening to Friday Night.

Warm air is moving in ahead of this front, so start Friday with an early low of 48 degrees and warm to around 66 degrees. Friday night is still mild, at 47 degrees, but also still mostly cloudy with spotty showers.

Saturday is nice and mild, as the winds back off, clouds part at times, and we top out near 60 degrees.

Scattered showers move in again Saturday night, as the colder air moves further south behind it. We’ll only warm to around 48 degrees Sunday, or back to “normal”.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

